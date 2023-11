Fawad Chaudhry arrested, wife claims

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was arrested on Saturday from his Islamabad residence, his wife said.

Taking to X (Twitter), Fawad’s wife Hiba Chaudhry wrote that her husband has been arrested and taken to an unknown place.

Chaudhry’s arrest comes a day after PTI leader Asad Qaiser was arrested from Banigala.

Police sources said that Chaudhry has been arrested in a case registered at Aabpara police station on August 20, 2022.

