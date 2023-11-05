BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-05

Govt yet to finalise merger of ERRA into NDMA

Zaheer Abbasi Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: The government has yet to finalise merger of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) into the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Sources said that subsuming process of the ERRA into the NDMA has not yet been finalised due to legislative formalities and no necessary order has been issued regarding the merger of the ERRA into the NDMA.

The ERRA, in a letter to the Ministry of Planning with regard to the allocation of the PSDP funds for 2023-24, stated that the merger of the ERRA into the NDMA has yet to be completed.

Disaster management system in transformational phase: NDMA

The ERRA said that the allocation of funds to it for the current fiscal year has not yet been received from the Finance Division and the Ministry of Planning.

As a result, the liabilities of existing projects/schemes of the ERRA cannot be cleared. Resultantly, due to non-payment of bills, the contractors may opt for litigation as some contractors have filed court cases against the ERRA for non-payment of bill.

Additionally, it would be very difficult for the ERRA to meet the requirements of essential obligatory operational expenditure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NDMA earthquake Finance Division PSDP ERRA

Comments

1000 characters

Govt yet to finalise merger of ERRA into NDMA

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

Private TV channel’s petition: Pemra chief didn’t have validly delegated authority to approve COC recommendation: SC

Exclusion from FASTER refund system: Salt industry warns FBR of ‘consequences’

Tax against reprocessing, repacking of goods termed ‘wrong’

Court sends Asad Qaiser to jail

Dar made PML-N election cell chairman

Read more stories