BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-05

CM for using digital technology to deal with corruption challenge

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

KARACHI: The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar (retd), stressing the need of digital solutions in government departments, has directed provincial anti-corruption watchdogs to use dashboards and online interfaces

Presiding over a joint meeting of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the Chief Minister Inspection and Inquiries Team (CMIIT) at CM House here Saturday, he observed that both the agencies were understaffed and directed them to abolish their non-technical posts and appoint investigators and technical persons so that performance of their organisations could be improved.

The chief minister ordered the CMIIT to start a 100-day Inspection Plan for all government offices including hospitals, schools, municipalities, and development authorities.

Chairman ACE Zulfiqar Shah while briefing the meeting said that anti-corruption was a special agency for the investigation of certain offences relating to corruption by, or inquiry into misconduct of public servants and holding preliminary inquiries against such servants in the province.

The other functions of anti-corruption include inquiring and investigating cases of corruption in government departments, the public sector, corporations and semi-government organisations. Total sanctioned strength of the anti-corruption establishment was 1416 against which only 679 employees were working.

The CM directed to abolish non-technical posts and instead create posts of investigators, and technical officers. He asked for these recruitments through the Sindh Public Service Commission. He asked the anti-corruption establishment to evolve an automated digital system under which the institution of a complaint, initiation of an inquiry, its findings, statements, and decision of the committees or in case of the challan to the anti-corruption courts must be automated, transparent and digital.

Chairman ACE Zulfiqar Shah shared the performance of his organisation and told that during the last five years, it paid 328 surprise visits, conducted 158 raids, trapped 59, registered 759 cases, challaned 725 cases, of them 65 were convicted. However, the CM said that the ACE must improve its performance as the convection rate was not satisfactory. He asked the CMIIT to develop digital solutions to monitor the presence and performance of government functionaries and ensure biometric and geo-tagged attendance of employees of all departments including the police.”

The CM said that the CMIIT should develop a dashboard and online interface for general and specific public complaints and their redressal and regular review.

Baqar assigned the CMIIT a 100-day Inspection plan. The plan includes the inspection of DHQ/ Civil Hospitals Qambar, Matiari, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki. The inspection of Registration and Transfer of property processes in Larkana, Sukkur, West Karachi, Hyderabad cities, LDA will also be conducted.

The CM also assigned the CMIT to inspect major schools, colleges, university campuses, and STEVTA Institutes at Umerkot, Jacobabad, Sujawal, Central Karachi, Tando Mohammad Khan and Benazirabad.

Under the 100 Day inspection plan the inspection of the Water Management (Irrigation/ Agriculture/ PHE/ KWSB) in Thatta, Sanghar, Malir, Mirpurkhas, and Badin would be conducted.

Under the 100 plan, the inspection of Municipal Services at Dadu, Naushero Feroz, Kotri, Shikarpur, Sukkur; Agriculture and Livestock Services in Tharparkar, Kashmore, Jamshoro districts and Development and Rehabilitation Works in flood-hit areas would also be conducted.

In the 100-Day Plan, the inspection of District Accounts offices Thatta, Hyderabad, Sanghar and Matiari and Police Stations in districts Korangi, Tando Allahyar and South Karachi would also be covered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

corruption digital technology Justice Maqbool Baqar (retd)

Comments

1000 characters

CM for using digital technology to deal with corruption challenge

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

Private TV channel’s petition: Pemra chief didn’t have validly delegated authority to approve COC recommendation: SC

Exclusion from FASTER refund system: Salt industry warns FBR of ‘consequences’

Tax against reprocessing, repacking of goods termed ‘wrong’

Court sends Asad Qaiser to jail

Govt yet to finalise merger of ERRA into NDMA

Dar made PML-N election cell chairman

Read more stories