Govt land worth Rs1bn recovered

LAHORE: In an operation against the land mafia; the Lahore district administration on Saturday recovered government land worth over Rs1 billion from the land mafia.

As per the details shared by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore office, a major operation against the land mafia was carried out by the district administration at the provincial capital. Over 30 kanals of government land was retrieved. Makeshift huts and shades on 25 kanals were removed while illegally constructed buildings on 5 kanals were demolished.

The operation against the land mafia took place in the areas of Harbanspura, Aziz Bhatti Town and Wahga Town, with the participation of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anum Fatima, AC Lahore Shalimar, Aziz Bhatti, and Wahga Town teams.

Commenting on the operation, DC Lahore Rafia Haider said that the team deserves praise for completing the operation without any hindrance. “Before the operation, all occupants were informed and given time to remove their belongings before the operation commenced,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified the crackdown against commercialisation fee defaulters. Its teams have issued a notice to Rosa Blanca, a well-known 196-kanal country club located on Raiwand Road, for non-payment of commercialisation fees. The Club is in defaulter of Rs1.41 billion under the head of the commercialisation fee.

The LDA had issued a notice to Rosa Blanca Country Club for non-payment of commercialisation fees and was directed to pay the dues within five days. Despite earlier court orders, the Club’s management and owners have not deposited any fee.

The LDA warned that in case of non-payment of the commercialisation fee, not only the Club will be sealed, purchase and sale of the property will also be banned. In this regard, the notice issued by the LDA has a clear warning that in case of non-payment, the LDA reserves the right to stop commercial use of the Club and file a case against the defaulters.

“Citizens who have booked Rosa Blanca will be responsible for their losses. This notice has been issued by the Town Planning Department 5 of the LDA,” it added.

