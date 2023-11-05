BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-05

Around 29 pc of JazzCash customers are women: CEO

Tahir Amin Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: JazzCash, the fintech arm of Jazz, has made a concerted effort to prioritise gender-intentional financial inclusion. This proactive approach has led to a significant increase in the representation of women within JazzCash’s customer base.

As a result, around 29 percent of JazzCash customers are now women, a significant increase from just 17 per cent a couple of years ago. Moreover, women have also benefited from a considerable disbursement of Rs11 billion through 6.4 million loans over the past few years.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, shared these insights while talking to Business Recorder.

He emphasized the transformative potential of hassle-free loans provided by JazzCash. He noted that these services empower women by enabling them to navigate economic challenges, reduce social risks, and support their small and medium businesses.

“Additionally, women experience improved economic resilience through higher savings contributions and increased engagement in various financial activities. We also encourage increased account activity, which leads to greater familiarity and confidence in using financial services. Moreover, we have programs in place to encourage rural women to independently manage their accounts through mobile platforms.”

Aamir underscored the organisation’s core purpose, stating that the drive to improve the lives and livelihoods of women through technology is at the heart of everything they do at Jazz, JazzCash, and Mobilink Microfinance Bank.

Furthermore, JazzCash has played a pivotal role in supporting women entrepreneurs and recognising the instrumental contributions of women in the freelance economy. The platform is relied upon by more than 100,000 women freelancers and women merchants for their financial services needs, highlighting the significant role women play in driving economic productivity and innovation.

The platform aims to achieve a 50 per cent representation of women in its customer base in the coming years to foster a more inclusive and balanced economic landscape.

Acknowledging the multifaceted role women play in economic development, JazzCash has implemented a range of initiatives that extend beyond financial services.

The platform actively collaborates with women-led enterprises, bringing women micro enterprises into merchant network, offering mentorship programs and providing resources to help them thrive in a predominantly male-centric business world.

These efforts further demonstrate JazzCash’s commitment to nurturing a thriving ecosystem for women in business.

JazzCash is also working to enhance financial literacy among women. The platform conducts educational workshops and outreach programs aimed at enhancing women’s understanding of financial management and investment.

These educational endeavours are fundamental to empowering women with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed financial decisions, ensuring their long-term financial stability. Aamir concluded with a resounding commitment to this cause.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Jazz JazzCash Aamir Ibrahim freelancers Mobilink Microfinance Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Around 29 pc of JazzCash customers are women: CEO

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

Private TV channel’s petition: Pemra chief didn’t have validly delegated authority to approve COC recommendation: SC

Exclusion from FASTER refund system: Salt industry warns FBR of ‘consequences’

Tax against reprocessing, repacking of goods termed ‘wrong’

Court sends Asad Qaiser to jail

Govt yet to finalise merger of ERRA into NDMA

Dar made PML-N election cell chairman

Read more stories