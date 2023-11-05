Prices of essential kitchen items show upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an upward trend during this week against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Traders and wholesalers in different markets of the twin cities told Business Recorder that an increase was observed in the prices of some kitchen items including tomatoes, onions, chicken, potatoes, eggs, garlic, rice basmati broken, sugar, and milk fresh during the last week as compared to the preceding week.

The survey observed a slight reduction in cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality, LPG, maash, pulse gram, and wheat flour bag.

Chicken price went up from Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs295-310 against Rs250-255 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs600 per kg against Rs500 per kg.

Egg price went up from Rs 9,300 to Rs 9,400 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs340 per dozen against Rs325 per dozen.

Onions were being sold at Rs100-120 per kg against Rs80-100 per kg in the previous week, potatoes at Rs120-130 per kg against Rs80-100 per kg and tomatoes at Rs180-200 per kg against Rs120-150 per kg.

The survey observed a slight increase in sugar price which went up from Rs 7,150 to Rs 7,200, which in retail is being sold at Rs155-160 per kg against Rs150-155 per kg.

Wheat flour price registered a slight decline as the price of best quality wheat flour is available at Rs2,030, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,040 per bag, normal quality wheat flour bag price at Rs2,000 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,010 per bag.

Tea prices witnessed an increase as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,060 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,620; powdered chilli price remained stable at Rs700 per kg, and turmeric powder price went down from Rs600 per kg to Rs580 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed a slight increase as best quality basmati rice price went up from Rs 11,500 to Rs 11,570 per 40kg, while the retailers are selling at Rs320 per kg against Rs315 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs 9,700 per 40kg against Rs 9,500 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg against Rs265 per kg, and broken Basmati rice price went up from Rs 7800 to Rs 7,900, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg. Vegetable ghee/oil registered upto Rs10 per kg decline during the period under review.

Bananas’ price witnessed a decline and were being sold in the range of Rs70-150 per dozen as the best quality bananas are available at Rs150 per dozen and normal quality bananas in the range of Rs70-100 per dozen to Rs80-125, best quality guava is available at Rs150 per kg against Rs180 per kg and normal in the range of Rs90-110 per kg against Rs110-120 per kg, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs190-270 per kg, new arrival pomegranate are available in the range of Rs300-350 per kg and various varieties of grapes are available in the range of Rs200-350 per kg.

