BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken to visit Turkiye after Israel, Jordan: statement

AFP Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:06pm

AMMAN: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Turkiye for two days from Sunday as part of a Middle East tour amid the Hamas-Israel war, the State Department said.

Blinken was meeting with Arab counterparts in the Jordanian capital Amman on Saturday after visiting Israel the day before.

But he left Israel empty-handed on Friday after urging its leaders to do more to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s war to destroy Hamas.

Hamas health ministry says 15 killed at Gaza UN school in Israeli strike

Israeli officials say Hamas killed about 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and took more than 240 hostages, including Israelis, foreigners and dual nationals.

Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry says more than 9,400 people have been killed in Israeli bombardments, most of them children or women.

In Turkiye, Blinken would “underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives in Israel and the Gaza Strip”, the US State Department said in a statement on Saturday.

He would also discuss “our shared commitment to facilitating the increased, sustained delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza” as well as ensuring Palestinians are not forcibly displaced outside of Gaza“.

He would also discuss ways to “stem violence, calm rhetoric, reduce regional tensions” as well as working towards a “durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East, to include the establishment of a Palestinian state”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he was breaking off all contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because of Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

In its statement, the State Department did not confirm a meeting between Blinken and the Turkish president, even though it appears likely, according to US officials travelling with him.

In Ankara, the top US diplomat would also discuss Ukraine and the finalisation of Sweden’s membership of NATO, long blocked by Turkiye, according to the same source.

Erdogan recently submitted the protocol for Sweden’s accession to NATO to the Turkish parliament, after 17 months of deadlock, but the process has not yet been completed.

Israel Antony Blinken Turkiye Israel Hamas war Israel and Palestine

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken to visit Turkiye after Israel, Jordan: statement

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Mianwali training base of PAF

Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 21 runs in rain-hit World Cup clash

FTA with GCC states making little or no headway

FBR shares collection data with IMF

Fawad Chaudhry ‘arrested’ in Islamabad: wife

Asad Qaiser sent on judicial remand in graft case

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

Erdogan says Netanyahu 'no longer someone we can talk to'

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Read more stories