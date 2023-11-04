BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

After Bangladesh, Sri Lanka cancel practice over filthy Delhi air

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2023 05:22pm

NEW DELHI: The toxic haze in New Delhi forced Sri Lanka to cancel their training session on Saturday, disrupting their preparation for Monday’s World Cup clash against Bangladesh in the heavily-polluted Indian capital.

New Delhi topped a real-time list of the world’s most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir, which put the city’s air quality index (AQI) at 640 in the “hazardous” category on Friday.

Bangladesh cancelled their training on Friday because of the toxic haze, which has blanketed the city where some schools were ordered closed as the AQI plummeted.

Air pollution sparks alarm, dims World Cup cheer in India

The organising Indian cricket board (BCCI) has already banned use of fireworks in post-match celebration in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said it was monitoring the situation in New Delhi.

“We are currently assessing the situation,” an ICC spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Air pollution in India’s New Delhi turns ‘severe’, some schools shut

“The ICC and our hosts the BCCI take the wellbeing of all participants seriously and are monitoring the air quality in Delhi.

“We are taking expert advice to assess the situation.”

During an India v Sri Lanka test match in New Delhi six years ago, several players vomited on the field, while others struggled with the hazardous air.

Air quality has been abysmal in Mumbai as well and England player Joe Root said it felt like they were “eating the air” in the western Indian city.

India captain Rohit Sharma has also spoken about the worsening air quality.

“It is not ideal and everyone knows that,” Rohit said on Wednesday worried about its impact especially on children.

“Obviously it is important that they get to live without any fear,” Rohit said.

“Every time I get to speak outside of cricket, or not discussing cricket, I always talk about this. We have to look after our future generations.”

Bangladesh BCCI Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

After Bangladesh, Sri Lanka cancel practice over filthy Delhi air

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Mianwali training base of PAF

Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 21 runs in rain-hit World Cup clash

FTA with GCC states making little or no headway

FBR shares collection data with IMF

Fawad Chaudhry ‘arrested’ in Islamabad: wife

Asad Qaiser sent on judicial remand in graft case

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

Erdogan says Netanyahu 'no longer someone we can talk to'

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Read more stories