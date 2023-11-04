BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Nov 04, 2023
India’s Pandya ruled out of World Cup, Krishna joins squad

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2023 10:14am
BENGALURU: India vice-captain Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after the all-rounder sustained an ankle injury last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday as it approved Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.

Pandya injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling during India’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune on Oct. 19. He then missed matches against England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Pandya picked up five wickets for the hosts in their opening three matches of the World Cup tournament and pace bowler Krishna has played 17 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for India claiming 33 wickets overall.

Cricket World Cup: India v Sri Lanka head-to-head record

Krishna will face competition from Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj for a spot in India’s pace line-up.

Semi-finals-bound India have managed well in the absence of Pandya and lead the table with seven wins from as many matches. They take on second-placed South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday.

