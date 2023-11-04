BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
Attack on security convoy martyrs 14 troops in Pasni

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: An attack on troops in Gwadar district martyred 14 on Friday, the military said, in the latest violence in a region troubled by a decades-old insurgency and militants.

“Two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar District were ambushed by the terrorists,” the Inter Services Public Relations agency (ISPR), the army’s public relations wing, said in a statement without identifying the assailants.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down & brought to justice,” the army statement added, without mentioning the group behind the attack.

