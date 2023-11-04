Shell Pakistan hosts 10th Tameer Awards

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited hosted the finale of the 10th Tameer Awards 2023 at Shell House to recognize the brightest, young entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

This year, more than 400 applications were received for the awards program, and 30 finalists were shortlisted in six award categories. The event was attended by business leaders, industry-professionals and academia. The finalists presented their pitches to a jury of experts for the selection of winners and runners-up in each category.

As part of the event, a panel of high-profile leaders engaged in insightful discussions on innovation and entrepreneurship, inspiring growth in the start-up ecosystem.

The Chief Executive & Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, stated: “It is wonderful to see young talent take significant strides in a wide and diverse range of areas, coming up with innovative solutions to the problems faced by our country. We are proud to invest in our youth and accelerate enterprise development, through our flagship program - Shell Tameer; towards a bright future for Pakistan.”

The grand winners of the 10th Tameer Awards 2023 were: Algaverse – Nayab Raza for Circular Economy - a microalgae-based biofertilizer product manufacturer that aims to resolve problems of food insecurity, energy crises and climate change has a profound impact by supporting farmers’ income.

She Guard – Mehreen Raza for Empowering Women - a biodegradable, herbal-treated sanitary that will replace unsafe and harmful materials with safe, eco-friendly, and biodegradable materials to cater to women's reproductive and menstrual hygiene management issues while fighting against the menace of climate change.

Inlights – Muhammed Ahmed for Transport & Mobility - an Intelligent Transportation System indigenously using emerging technologies like Computer Vision & AI for optimizing timings to traffic signals that reduce congestion and waiting times.

Creative 3D Pvt. Limited – Bilal Afridi for Technology Innovation – an idea fostering the market of 3D printers by manufacturing them locally alongside providing 3D printing services for problem solving solutions for various industries. HaloPlast – Shemir Ahmed for Clean Energy Solutions – a young startup that designs biodegradable and water-soluble plastic bags made with renewable energy sources and biopolymers as raw material to eradicate conventional plastics.

Bendcrete Constructions – Touqeer Ahmed for bright ideas - first-ever company of Pakistan to provide consultancy services for bendable concrete - a more efficient, safe, and cost-effective alternative to conventional concrete.

The runners up were: Green Black Agri Solutions for Circular Economy, Bizb Store for Empowering Women, Mehran Stair lift for Transport & Mobility, Agribot for Technology Innovation, Mycohues for Clean Energy Solutions and Ecopulp Pakistan for Bright ideas.

Since its launch, Shell Tameer has strengthened local economies by promoting entrepreneurship. A million youth have been engaged through this program. 10 Pakistani entrepreneurs won International Trade Grants worth Rs 3.8 million to visit seven countries and expand their market globally. Nine Shell Tameer entrepreneurs won the global Shell ‘Top Ten Innovators Awards worth PKR 10.4 million, receiving global and national recognition.

