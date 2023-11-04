BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
Sports Print 2023-11-04

Shahid Afridi may get important position in PCB

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: Former Test captain Shahid Afridi is likely to get important slot in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as he met Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf, here at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

During the meeting, Zaka Ashraf acknowledged Shahid Afridi's dedication and contribution towards the game. He said: "We admire you as a hero of Pakistan, and you have proved to be a great ambassador of the country with both your exceptional talent displayed on the field and your conduct off the field. We would love to have your experience for the betterment of Pakistan cricket."

Shahid Afridi expressed his interest in grooming young cricketers into future stars and positively shaping them into well-rounded representatives of Pakistan cricket. He also admired and appreciated Zaka Ashraf's efforts and contributions for Pakistan cricket.

PCB Shahid Afridi Pakistan Cricket Board Gaddafi Stadium Zaka Ashraf

