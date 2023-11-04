BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-04

Illegal migrants: KP cabinet reviews deportation process

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

PESHAWAR: A special meeting of the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here on Friday reviewed various issues regarding deportation of illegal foreign nationals and emphasized facilitation of those repatriating voluntarily.

The meeting chaired by the caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan was participated by cabinet members, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry while the Additional Chief Secretary for Home & Tribal Affairs, Abid Majeed attended along with concerned administrative secretaries and officials.

The meeting was given briefing on the arrangements made for the repatriation of illegal immigrants and associated matters.

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan expressed his contentment with the administration’s efforts in facilitating the return of illegal immigrants to their home countries and the amenities offered in the holding centres.

He commended the roles played by various departments and institutions, including district administration and police, in providing facilities and accommodations for the returning migrants. He directed that voluntarily returning illegal immigrants be treated with the utmost humanity, ensuring special care during their repatriation, and respecting the province’s traditions and values.

Emphasizing the importance of transparency in all expenses related to the foreign evacuation process, he called for maintaining a detailed record of both regular and emergency expenses. He stressed strict adherence to rules and regulations governing these expenses and the development of mechanisms to ensure transparency.

During a press conference regarding the cabinet meeting’s decisions, Caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel, highlighted the need for an orderly and respectful approach to the return of illegal residents, in line with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s traditions. He mentioned exemptions for women and children from biometric requirements, facilities at transit points, and the influx of illegal residents from other provinces into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to increased responsibilities for the province. An emergency has been declared in Nowshera, Peshawar, and Khyber districts to improve management.

Kakakhel revealed that the caretaker cabinet approved the release of estimated emergency funds of one billion rupees. The federal caretaker government has been contacted for immediate provision. He noted that the federal government will work with provincial governments to share expenses because this issue extends beyond Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to affect all provinces.

Providing statistics, Kakakhel mentioned that approximately 150,000 illegal individuals have voluntarily returned, and the deportation process is ongoing alongside voluntary returns. The caretaker provincial information minister emphasized the encouragement of voluntary returns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Muhammad Azam Khan KP Cabinet illegal migrants Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry Illegal foreign nationals

Comments

1000 characters

Illegal migrants: KP cabinet reviews deportation process

FBR shares collection data with IMF

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Tyres, tubes of passenger cars from Japan, China: Customs values on import of over 100 types fixed

Need of NSC for change in shareholding: KES Power: Privatisation Div asked to seek advice

Country to implement ODR to check illegal immigration

Sections 111, 122 of Income Tax Ordinance: FBR cannot issue combined notice to taxpayer: IHC

APTMA sayssupports gas, RLNG pricing reforms

Dar highlights criticality of delimitations

Read more stories