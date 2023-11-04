BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-04

Minister urged to extend Winter Incentive Package to all industrial consumers

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) has requested minister for Power to extend Winter Incentive Package to all industrial consumers to boost industrial production.

In a letter to Power Minister, Muhammad Ali, PALSP noted that an unprecedented increase in power cost has sky-rocketed cost of steel production, making large scale industry unviable to operate and putting millions of jobs at stake.

PALSP claimed that steel industry is overburdened compared to other sectors because one of the major inputs in production of steel is electricity/power which now accounts for almost 60% of the total cost of production.

In order to ease the situation, PALSP has proposed Winter Incentive Package, designed to stimulate industrial electricity consumption to bolster steel sector as well as promote economic growth of the country. This proposal is aligned with the broader objectives of the Ministry of Energy, which aims to promote efficient resource utilization and competitive regional tariffs.

PALSP submitted following proposals to the minister with respect to Winter Incentive Package especially during low demand months: (i) inclusion of all industrial users irrespective of their net metering status.

This step will ensure effective and consistent offsetting of capacity charges for power plants; (ii) recognizing the substantial drop in winter demand across thecountry, sometimes as low as 10,000 MW, and propose incentivizing industrial users to increase their consumption by offering discounts without incremental consumption requirements; (iii) if benchmarking units are a must then it can be calculated at 25% of the sanctioned load consumption for the entire month for all industries.

This approach would ensure that all industries can benefit from this initiative, regardless of their historical consumption, which may have been influenced by economic conditions; (iv) offering discounted electricity at the cost price of Rs 22.82 per unit, as opposed to the regular National Sale Price of Rs 29.72, without including PHL, surcharge for the winter months.

This pricing adjustment will render the package more appealing to industrial consumers; and(v) heating from gas to electricity be promoted.

This transition can significantly reduce gas demand and contribute to the overall success of the package.

“We believe incorporating PALSP recommendations into the Winter Incentive Package will not only provide support to the sector but also align with the Ministry of Energy’s objectives of facilitating an accelerated energy transition and fostering economic growth,” CEO/ Secretary General of the Association in his letter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

industrial production Muhammad Ali Steel production PALSP

Comments

1000 characters

Minister urged to extend Winter Incentive Package to all industrial consumers

FBR shares collection data with IMF

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Tyres, tubes of passenger cars from Japan, China: Customs values on import of over 100 types fixed

Need of NSC for change in shareholding: KES Power: Privatisation Div asked to seek advice

Country to implement ODR to check illegal immigration

Sections 111, 122 of Income Tax Ordinance: FBR cannot issue combined notice to taxpayer: IHC

APTMA sayssupports gas, RLNG pricing reforms

Dar highlights criticality of delimitations

Read more stories