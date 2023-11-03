BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St eyes higher open as slowing job growth boosts rate-hike pause bets

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 07:49pm

Wall Street was set for a higher open on Friday after data pointing to slowing job growth and an uptick in the unemployment rate boosted investor expectations that the Federal Reserve was done with its monetary policy tightening campaign.

The Labor Department’s report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs in October, against expectations of a 180,000 increase, partly due to strikes at Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

Data for the last month was revised lower to show an increase of 297,000 instead of the 336,000 reported previously, while the unemployment rate edged up to 3.9% against expectations it would stay steady 3.8%.

The reading, which came on the heels of a mixed set of labor data this week, bolstered the view that the Fed had reached the end of its rate hikes.

“It (the report) is consistent with the views of the market that the job market and the economy is decelerating and that’s going to keep the Fed on hold and will cause central banks next year to cut rates,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer at Infrastructure Capital Management.

Traders’ bets that the Federal Reserve would hold interest rates steady in December rose to 90% from 83% before the data, while the chance of a rate hike by January fell to around 20% after the report, versus about 30% before the report.

A slide in Treasury yields boosted most megacap growth stocks, with Tesla, Nvidia and Alphabet, up between 0.4% and 1.3%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest since Oct. 12 after the payrolls data and was last at 4.578%.

Apple pared losses and was last down 1.4% in premarket trading after its sales forecast for the current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations, even as an uptick in iPhone sales lifted fourth-quarter results above estimates.

Wall Street’s main indexes rallied on Thursday, with the S&P 500 logging its biggest one-day percentage gain since April on growing optimism that the Federal Reserve had reached the end of its monetary tightening campaign.

The recent inflow of strong corporate updates have also kept the three major indexes on track for their biggest weekly gain in about a year. Of the 376 firms in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, nearly 81% have beaten earnings estimates, as per LSEG data.

At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 141 points, or 0.42%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 20.25 points, or 0.47%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 55.75 points, or 0.37%.

Among major movers, Fortinet dropped 22.2% premarket as the cybersecurity firm forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Coinbase shares fell 2.5%after the cryptocurrency exchange’s trading volumes declined for the second quarter in a row.

Block jumped 18.5% after the payments firm raised its annual adjusted profit forecast.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street NASDAQ US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St eyes higher open as slowing job growth boosts rate-hike pause bets

Inter-bank: rupee sustains 10th consecutive decline against US dollar

KSE-100 makes history, settles at record-high after crossing 53,000 level

SBP, Arab Monetary Fund sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

Hezbollah tells US: Halt Israel’s Gaza attack to prevent regional war

PTI’s Asad Qaiser ‘arrested’ from Islamabad residence

At least five killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

Ensure elections on Feb 8, SC directs govt

Open-market: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Pakistan to see its first VC fund in 7 years as Sai Venture Capital looks to raise $10mn: report

Shahid Afridi meets PCB’s Zaka Ashraf, ends days-long ‘hostility’

Read more stories