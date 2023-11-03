BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shahid Afridi meets PCB’s Zaka Ashraf, ends days-long ‘hostility’

  • Meeting comes amid speculation that the former all-rounder is in the run for a top position in PCB
BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2023 Updated November 3, 2023 07:07pm

Former Pakistan captain and star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi on Friday met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, bringing an end to days-long hostility.

The meeting comes amid speculation that the former all-rounder is in the run for a top position in the cricket board.

Afridi has been critical of Ashraf, accusing him of treating the board like a “club” and censuring him for making irresponsible and unnecessary statements.

“You [Ashraf] are the chairman of the PCB and not of some [random] club. You are supposed to handle a lot of things [but you are] calling owners of media houses and complaining about people saying this and that [on their respective channel] about you,” the ex-skipper said.

“You are giving [unnecessary] statements about Babar and other players [at a time] when the [Pakistan] team is playing the World Cup,” he added.

However, today’s meeting, which took place in a positive environment, is expected to reduce the tension.

PCB denies internal discord in cricket team

During the meeting, Ashraf acknowledged Afridi’s dedication and contribution towards the game terming the latter as a “hero of Pakistan” and a “great ambassador of the country”.

“We would love to have your experience for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” a PCB official statement while quoting Ashraf said.

Afridi, while appreciating the PCB chief’s efforts and contributions to Pakistan cricket expressed interest in playing his role in grooming and preparing young cricketers to represent their country in the future.

The breakthrough meeting comes a day after former Pakistan skipper met interim Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar to discuss cricket issues including his association with the PCB in the future.

Afridi and Kakar talked about the performance of the Babar Azam-led unit in the ongoing World Cup 2023 and the grooming of cricketers from the grassroots to the international level.

PCB Shahid Afridi Zaka Ashraf

Comments

1000 characters

Shahid Afridi meets PCB’s Zaka Ashraf, ends days-long ‘hostility’

KSE-100 makes history, settles at record-high after crossing 53,000 level

SBP, Arab Monetary Fund sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

At least five killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

Ensure elections on Feb 8, SC directs govt

Open-market: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Pakistan to see its first VC fund in 7 years as Sai Venture Capital looks to raise $10mn: report

Pakistan opens more centres at border to expedite Afghans repatriation

Aid needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1.2 billion: UN

Blinken in Israel seeking ‘concrete steps’ to reduce Gaza civilian harm

Read more stories