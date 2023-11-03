Shahid Afridi meets PCB’s Zaka Ashraf, ends days-long ‘hostility’

Former Pakistan captain and star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi on Friday met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, bringing an end to days-long hostility.

The meeting comes amid speculation that the former all-rounder is in the run for a top position in the cricket board.

Afridi has been critical of Ashraf, accusing him of treating the board like a “club” and censuring him for making irresponsible and unnecessary statements.

“You [Ashraf] are the chairman of the PCB and not of some [random] club. You are supposed to handle a lot of things [but you are] calling owners of media houses and complaining about people saying this and that [on their respective channel] about you,” the ex-skipper said.

“You are giving [unnecessary] statements about Babar and other players [at a time] when the [Pakistan] team is playing the World Cup,” he added.

However, today’s meeting, which took place in a positive environment, is expected to reduce the tension.

During the meeting, Ashraf acknowledged Afridi’s dedication and contribution towards the game terming the latter as a “hero of Pakistan” and a “great ambassador of the country”.

“We would love to have your experience for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” a PCB official statement while quoting Ashraf said.

Afridi, while appreciating the PCB chief’s efforts and contributions to Pakistan cricket expressed interest in playing his role in grooming and preparing young cricketers to represent their country in the future.

The breakthrough meeting comes a day after former Pakistan skipper met interim Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar to discuss cricket issues including his association with the PCB in the future.

Afridi and Kakar talked about the performance of the Babar Azam-led unit in the ongoing World Cup 2023 and the grooming of cricketers from the grassroots to the international level.