BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder
Nov 03, 2023
Markets

Fed rate pause powers Indian shares to weekly gains

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023

BENGALURU: Indian shares began November on a positive note, snapping a two-week losing streak, supported by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate pause which triggered a rise in global equities.

The NSE Nifty 50 index and S&P BSE Sensex rose nearly 1% this week.

On the day, the Nifty 50 settled 0.51% higher at 19,230.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.44% to 64,363.78.

Real estate stocks surged to a record high and were the top sectoral gainers.

Analysts cited healthy earnings, easing inflation, steady demand and a stable interest rate outlook as factors driving the growth.

IT stocks rose 0.64%, extending gains after the Fed held rates steady on Wednesday with a less hawkish monetary policy stance. IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S.

IT, metals lead drop in Indian shares ahead of Fed decision

“The Fed’s commentary, which was slightly dovish, has removed a major overhang on Indian markets, which are headed for a rally from now to the end of the year,” said Sanjiv Bhasin, director of IIFL Securities.

The Fed’s rate pause spurred a global market rally, while U.S. Treasury yields eased from multi-year highs. World stocks rose 4.3% so far this week, and are headed for their best week this year.

“India will likely attract a lion’s share of foreign inflows into emerging markets if buying re-emerges after the Fed rate pause, due to its growth potential,” said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O’Neil India.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises jumped 5.45% and was the top gainer on the Nifty, after Morgan Stanley estimated 25% upside in share prices over next 12 months.

Titan gained 2.28% after beating profit estimates aided by growing jewelery demand.

Tata Motors, added nearly 2% on a stronger second-quarter net profit and raising margin outlook for its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover. Titan and Tata Motors were among the top Nifty gainers.







