KYIV: Kyiv said Friday its air defence systems had downed two dozen Russian drones and a missile overnight, as concern grows over increased strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure through winter.

Russian attack hits oil refinery as drones, missile shot down, Ukraine says

“On the night of November 3, 24 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and one guided missile were destroyed,” Ukrainian presidential advisor Andriy Yermak said on social media.