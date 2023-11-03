Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF knows full well SOEs govt’s Achilles heel

Dr Shamshad reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with IMF

Pakistan’s central bank reserves inch up by $14mn, now stand at $7.5bn

Dubai Business Forum attracts 2,000 CEOs and execs

President Alvi, ECP agree on holding elections on February 8

POL sales plunge 24% YoY amid high prices, economic distress

Pakistan’s textile exports up 5% year-on-year in October, clock in at $1.43bn

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

