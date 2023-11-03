BAFL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
BIPL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.35%)
BOP 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
DGKC 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FCCL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
FFL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
HBL 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.89%)
HUBC 101.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-3.84%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
OGDC 100.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
PIBTL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
PIOC 107.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.22%)
PPL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
PRL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 52.48 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.71%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.6%)
TRG 71.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.41%)
UNITY 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.76%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,339 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.57%)
BR30 18,571 Decreased By -97.1 (-0.52%)
KSE100 52,927 Increased By 269.8 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,746 Decreased By -168.7 (-0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 2, 2023
BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2023 Updated November 3, 2023 08:51am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF knows full well SOEs govt’s Achilles heel

Read here for details.

  • Dr Shamshad reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with IMF

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves inch up by $14mn, now stand at $7.5bn

Read here for details.

  • Dubai Business Forum attracts 2,000 CEOs and execs

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi, ECP agree on holding elections on February 8

Read here for details.

  • POL sales plunge 24% YoY amid high prices, economic distress

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s textile exports up 5% year-on-year in October, clock in at $1.43bn

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

Wheat procurement: ECC directs ministry to submit action plan

Essential commodities: NPMC satisfied with current price trend

Dubai’s ‘super stable’ status ensures its real estate market keeps attracting Pakistanis

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

APTMA assails ‘unprecedented’ gas tariff hike

‘Further sales tax’ and ‘extra sales tax’: conflicting FBR accounts cause a great deal of confusion

Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

Senate extends NAB Ordinance 2023 for 120 days

Power distribution: Nepra hints at approving licence to Bahria Town

Read more stories