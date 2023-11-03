World Bank official meets Shamshad

ISLAMABAD: Dr Tauqeer Hussain Shah, the executive director (designate) World Bank, called on the caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, said a press release.

The ministers for Privatisation and Energy, the chairman SECP, the chairman FBR, the secretaries of Finance and Economic Affairs, and the country director World Bank were also present on the occasion.

The Finance Minister appreciated the contributions of Shah to public service and hoped that he would utilise his experience in fostering strong collaboration between Pakistan and the World Bank. Dr Shah thanked the Finance Minister for her guidance and immense support and assured to focus his energies to enhance Pakistan’s cooperation with the World Bank.

