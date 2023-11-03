BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
World Bank official meets Shamshad

Press Release Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Tauqeer Hussain Shah, the executive director (designate) World Bank, called on the caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, said a press release.

The ministers for Privatisation and Energy, the chairman SECP, the chairman FBR, the secretaries of Finance and Economic Affairs, and the country director World Bank were also present on the occasion.

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

The Finance Minister appreciated the contributions of Shah to public service and hoped that he would utilise his experience in fostering strong collaboration between Pakistan and the World Bank. Dr Shah thanked the Finance Minister for her guidance and immense support and assured to focus his energies to enhance Pakistan’s cooperation with the World Bank.

World Bank SECP FBR World Bank delegation Dr Shamshad Akhtar Dr Tauqeer Hussain Shah

