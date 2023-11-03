PML-N, too, welcomes announcement

LAHORE: Terming the announcement of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections in the country as a positive development, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday expressed optimism that the elections will be held in time in a free and transparent manner.

Former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the ECP’s announcement, saying it was a positive development that the process to hold polls has commenced.

However, he insisted that fixing the poll date was the mandate of ECP. PML-N leader Irfan Siddiqui said the ECP announcement was a positive development as it will ensure stability in the country. “I welcome this development even more because the announcement came from the Supreme Court of Pakistan which has increased its sanctity,” he remarked.

He said it would be difficult for the ECP to backtrack on this date since the poll date was shared with the country’s top court. “We believe that elections will be held on time,” he added.

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair welcomed the announcement of holding elections, saying there was uncertainty related to the election in the country.

Questioning the role of President Arif Alvi in announcing the date of elections, he said he did not know what the President would do; as per the Constitution, the ECP should be informed and consulted.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met the party supremo Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra to discuss the overall political situation, party affairs and the party’s election strategy for general polls. PML-N Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz’s son Suleman Shehbaz were also present on the occasion.

Sources claimed that the PML-N supremo asked party leaders to speed up the party activities ahead of the general elections. Nawaz also asked the PML-N President to award the party tickets on merit. The agenda of PML-N’s general council meeting scheduled to be held on November 4 also came under discussion in the meeting, the sources said. “They discussed the steps they could take to address the grievances of its former ally in the centre, PPP, and other parties.”

The party leaders resolved to take the mainstream political leaders into confidence to have broader consultation ahead of elections, the sources said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023