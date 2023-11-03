LDA demolishes several illegal structures

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal construction, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished and sealed several structures on Thursday.

According to the LDA, the operation was conducted by the Director of Town Planning Zone IV under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

The LDA team demolished a structure in Wapda Town for violating the approved plan while in Gulshan Mustafa two properties were sealed for making illegal additions/alterations in the approved plan. It also sealed commercial shops in Gul Daman that were illegally built. Moreover, in Johar Town, offices and showrooms constructed on several plots were sealed.

The LDA stated that several notices were issued to the owners of the sealed and demolished properties, but they did not comply with them.

Commenting on the operation, LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that a vigorous operation was in progress against illegal constructions/commercial activities across the city and no tolerance would be shown to violators.

Meanwhile, the LDA DG chaired a meeting to review the sifting of LDA records; on this occasion, Additional DG Housing Awais Mushtaq and Director IT Abdul Basit gave a briefing about the progress.

While addressing the meeting, the LDA DG directed the relevant officers that the process of sifting all the remaining societies of LDA should start simultaneously and the work should be done in two shifts. He also directed them to provide additional human resources and technical support for the job.

He averred that the sifting of records of all societies should be completed as per the timeline by deploying additional resources. “No delay will be tolerated in the completion of digitisation and sifting of the records,” he added.

