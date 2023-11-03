Gold prices up sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday gained a sizeable value on the local market, traders said. The precious metals grew by Rs1500 to Rs213300 per tola and Rs1286 to Rs182870 per 10 grams.

Silver was traded for Rs2580 per tola, up by Rs30 and Rs2211.93 per 10 grams, up by Rs25.72. International silver price was $23.10 per ounce.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2005 per ounce while the local market provides an additional $20 premium on the bullion domestic trade, traders added.

