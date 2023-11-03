Bilawal congratulates PBA office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has extended congratulations to all newly-elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) on their success.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman, in his message, congratulated the newly elected PBA President Shakeel Masood, General Secretary Mian Amir Mehmood, Senior Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rehman, Vice Chairman Ahmed Zuberi, Joint Secretary Athar Qazi and Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Morai and expressed best wishes.

"I hope the newly elected office-bearers of PBA will play their full role in promoting freedom of expression and freedom of press in the country," said Bilawal, adding that PPP will stand by the side of PBA, as always, for the progress of the media sector and solutions to the problems faced by it.

