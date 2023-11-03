BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Nov 03, 2023
Pakistan

Banking fraud accused to be extradited to Kuwait

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to extradite a Pakistani citizen to Kuwait, involved in banking fraud, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

During a recent meeting of Federal Cabinet, Ministry of Interior stated that the embassy of the State of Kuwait in Islamabad had requested, through Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for extradition of Pakistani citizen, Arshad Ali s/o Mazhar Ali.

The accused was wanted by the Kuwaiti authorities in a pending case No. 2138/2016 prosecution of funds (211/2016) Jinayat Almubahis in investigation of accusation of forgery in bank documents.

The Ministry informed the cabinet that Pakistan has an Extradition Treaty with Kuwait. In Terms of section 7 of the Extradition Act, 1972, the Federal Government may, if it thinks fit, issue an order to any Magistrate of First Class, to enquire into the case who would have the jurisdiction to enquire into the extradition offence to which the requisition relates, if it had been an offence committed within the local limits of his jurisdiction.

It was added that as per IBMS/travel history, the accused Arshad s/o Mazhar Ali arrived at Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot on November 5, 2016.

Keeping in view the history Ministry of Interior solicited approval to appoint the Additional Deputy commissioner (G)/Additional District Magistrate, ICT, Islamabad as Inquiry Officer to conduct a Magisterial l inquiry into the extradition case of Arshad Ali, so as to determine whether a prima facie case is made out against the fugitive offender or otherwise.

The matter was discussed and the Cabinet, as in the earlier extradition case, designated Additional District Magistrate (ICT) as an Inquiry officer in all such extradition cases.

The Chair also directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to expedite the process of delegating powers of the Federal Government to appropriate authorities.

The Cabinet Secretary noted that the matter was also being brought up for consideration of the Secretaries Committee in its meeting schedmuled

for October 12, 2023 and that the Prime Minister’s Office shall be kept informed of progress on the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

kuwait Ministry of Interior Pakistani citizen banking frauds caretaker federal cabinet

