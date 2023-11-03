BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Sports Print 2023-11-03

PCB inks MoU with DHA on facilitation of women’s cricket

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 10-year with the Defence Housing Authority Lahore at DHA main office on Wednesday.

As per the agreement, DHA has allocated an area within its Sports Complex in DHA Phase-5 where PCB will set up an academy dedicated to women’s cricket. Women cricketers will also have access to flagship Sports Complex facilities.

The MoU was signed between Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf and Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Mirza Yasir Baig.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Director Domestic Cricket Nadeem Khan, Senior General Manager Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia, Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick, Secretary DHA Brig Hafiz Mohammad Azhar (Retd.), DHA Director Sports Brig Munir Ahmed (Retd.) and DHA Additional Director Sports Lt Col Ziauddin (Retd.) were present during the signing ceremony.

Zaka Ashraf thanked Brig Mirza Yasir Baig and hailed the signing of the MoU as a positive step in women’s cricket. He said:

“This signing is one step forward from PCB in the growth and progression of women’s cricket. The collaboration with DHA will provide another center for women cricketers to train and prepare for international cricket.”

