IPP’s workers convention today

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) will hold its 2nd workers convention at Hafizabad on Friday (today). The convention will be hosted by the IPP leader Mamoon Jafar Tarrar, said a spokesman of the party here on Thursday.

Central leadership, Patron Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan will address this gathering. Senior leaders have already reached Hafizabad, where Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan talked to the media while the convener of the organizing committee Shoaib Siddiqui gave final touch to the arrangements.

