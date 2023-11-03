BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Nov 03, 2023
Pakistan

Oxford-LUMS & Punjab police collaborate to empower women rickshaw drivers

Press Release Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:58am

LAHORE: LUMS and City Traffic Police Lahore partnered to provide Rickshaw driving training to females for the “Female Rickshaw Project.” This project is a collaboration with the University of Oxford and leading microfinance institutions, including the (NRSP), Akhuwat, and RCDP.

The project is funded through the GEA initiative of the Abdul-Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The City Traffic Police Lahore has trained 35 females. CTO-Lahore Capt Mustansar Feroze (retd) has deployed a team of four female officers to train females on traffic laws, rules and driving skills. The traffic police also facilitated female beneficiaries for obtaining driver’s licenses.

The prime objective of the project is to create income-generating opportunities and safe transportation for women.

Dr Kashif Z. Malik, Associate Professor at LUMS, stated: “The ‘Female Rickshaw Project’ offers a range of benefits for females, including economic empowerment, financial independence, and enhanced mobility.

Female rickshaw drivers will make transportation safer for women and serve as inspirational role models for others. This project contributes to cultural shifts and women’s participation in the workforce and public spaces.”

