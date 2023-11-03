BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-11-03

Japan PM unveils $113bn stimulus as poll numbers slump

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a stimulus package worth more than $100 billion on Thursday as he tries to ease the pressure from inflation and rescue his premiership with his poll ratings at a record low.

Voters in the world’s third-largest economy have been reeling from rising prices since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last year, pushing up energy costs and putting pressure on the government.

“We are seeing that the tide is turning from the vicious cycle of deflation — symbolised by low prices, low wages and low growth,” Kishida told a meeting where he revealed the size of the package would be around 17 trillion yen ($113.2 billion).

“For the first time in 30 years, we are facing a great opportunity to move to a new economic stage,” he added.

“On the other hand, in the current situation where the rise in wages is not catching up with the rise in prices, it is necessary to support people’s disposable income temporarily so as to avoid moving back to deflation,” he said.

The plan involves income and residential tax reductions of 40,000 yen per person, and 70,000 yen cash handouts to low-income households, Kishida told reporters. He also pledged to “lead the way (next year) in urging the business community to raise wages to a level higher than this year”.

The package was approved by the cabinet on Thursday, and according to public broadcaster NHK, the government plans to submit a draft of the supplementary budget to parliament this month.

The programme will be worth 37.4 trillion yen taking into account private sector spending, local media reported.

There will be funds to promote investment in high-tech areas including the chip and electric vehicle industries.

The package will likely add to Japan’s debt mountain, which stood at 261 percent of gross domestic product in 2022, one of the world’s highest.

The government has already injected hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy over the past three years since the Covid-19 pandemic.

GDP has been slowly picking up speed, with growth of 1.2 percent in April-June, but it is expected to have contracted since.

Japan was for decades beset by deflation but like other economies around the world, prices have risen since the Ukraine war began in February 2022. A weaker yen, meanwhile, while welcome news to Japanese exporters, makes imports pricier and stokes inflation for households.

Unlike other major central banks, the Bank of Japan refused to tighten monetary policy and instead continues to keep interest rates below zero and bond yields ultra-low in a bid to boost economic growth. That has come even as inflation continues to rise — the core consumer price index is at a three-decade high — with officials insisting the increase is temporary despite ramping up its forecasts for this year and next.

Bank of Japan Fumio Kishida Russia invasion of Ukraine Japan PM

Comments

1000 characters

Japan PM unveils $113bn stimulus as poll numbers slump

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

World Bank official meets Shamshad

Wheat procurement: ECC directs ministry to submit action plan

Essential commodities: NPMC satisfied with current price trend

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

APTMA assails ‘unprecedented’ gas tariff hike

‘Further sales tax’ and ‘extra sales tax’: conflicting FBR accounts cause a great deal of confusion

Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

Senate extends NAB Ordinance 2023 for 120 days

Power distribution: Nepra hints at approving licence to Bahria Town

Read more stories