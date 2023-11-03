Hundreds more foreign nationals flee Gaza as bombing toll mounts

RAFAH (Palestinian Territories): Hundreds more foreigners and dual nationals fled war-torn Gaza for Egypt Thursday as Israeli forces bombarded and fought ground battles in the besieged Palestinian territory, where thousands have died.

Egypt said it eventually plans to help evacuate 7,000 foreigners through the Rafah crossing and a spokesman for the Palestinian side of the border post said about 100 had been able to leave Thursday.

A total of 400 foreign passport holders as well as 60 severely wounded Palestinians in ambulances were due to cross by the end of the second day of departures, Wael Abu Mohsen said, and Egyptian officials later reported the first arrivals.