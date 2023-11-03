BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-03

Indonesia to continue palm oil domestic market obligation policy

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

NUSA DUA, (Indonesia): Indonesia will continue its domestic market obligation (DMO) for palm oil into 2024 to maintain price stability of cooking oil, Trade Ministry official Isy Karim said on Thursday.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, imposed the DMO policy last year to rein in soaring prices of cooking oil.

Under the scheme, producers are only allowed to export once they have sold a portion of their products to the domestic market.

The ratio of exports to domestic sales will also be maintained at the current level, where palm oil companies are allowed to export four times the volume they have sold through the DMO mechanism, Isy told an industry conference in Indonesia’s Bali island.

He said there were still occasional shortages of cheap cooking oil in the domestic market and prices in the eastern, more remote parts of Indonesia are above the government-imposed price cap of 14,000 rupiah ($0.8836) per litre.

Palm Oil indonesia cooking oil DMO

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia to continue palm oil domestic market obligation policy

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

World Bank official meets Shamshad

Wheat procurement: ECC directs ministry to submit action plan

Essential commodities: NPMC satisfied with current price trend

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

APTMA assails ‘unprecedented’ gas tariff hike

‘Further sales tax’ and ‘extra sales tax’: conflicting FBR accounts cause a great deal of confusion

Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

Senate extends NAB Ordinance 2023 for 120 days

Power distribution: Nepra hints at approving licence to Bahria Town

Read more stories