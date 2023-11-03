BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (November 02, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (November 02, 2023)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      13300-13400
Gur                        20000-21000
Shakar                     19000-22000
Ghee (16 kg)                 6600-7200
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               18000-22500
Dal Mong (Chilka)          23000-25000
Dal Mong (Washed)          23500-25000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           41000-45000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          44000-50000
Dal Mash (Washed)          48000-52000
Dal Masoor (Local)         35000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         30000-32500
Masoor (salam-impor)       25000-28000
Masoor (salam-local)       32000-35000
Gram White                 28000-32000
Gram Black                 18000-20000
Dal Chana (Thin)           18000-28000
Dal Chana (Thick)          21000-22500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          40000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    43000-47000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        32000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        28000-30000
Kainat 1121                32000-35000
Rice Basmati (386)         20000-22000
Basmati broken             18000-23000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

