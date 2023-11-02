Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Wednesday, summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and 14 others accused in Thatta water supply case on December 18.

Accountability Court Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, issued summons to Zardari and other accused in the case regarding the award of an illegal contract of Thatta water supply to Harish to appear before it on December 15.

The same court like other cases against Zardari had sent back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in view of the amendments made by the previous coalition government to the NAB law. However, following the Supreme Court’s judgment in which the apex court struck down amendments made to the NAB accountability law had filed an application before the Accountability Court to reopen 81 corruption cases.

The bureau has filed an application before the Accountability Court to reopen 81 corruption references including corruption cases of former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, and Raja Parvez Ashraf as well as other high-profile persons.

The anti-graft body nominated Zardari, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, and 12 other suspects in the supplementary filed in connection with the Thatta water supply scam.

The bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference.

Also, Ashfaq Leghari and incharge Naudero House Nadeem Bhutto had not been mentioned in the interim reference.

