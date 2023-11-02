BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
PBA elects office-bearers

Press Release Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association held its Annual General Body Meeting at Karachi on Wednesday.

Majority of members from TV & Radio category were present at the meeting. In addition to the permanent board members, the following Three (3) TV members were elected by the General Body as directors on PBA Board in the Elected Member Category namely Neo TV (Chaudhrv Abdul Rehman), Mehran TV (Ghularn Nabi Morai) and Roze TV (Sardar Khan Niazi).

The following Radio members were elected unopposed by the general body as directors on PBA Board: FM-106.2 (Shahid Jamal), Radio Awaz (Mirza Muhammad Naeem), FM- 89 (Nazafreen S. Lakhani), FM-91 (Sara Taher Khan), and FM-107 (Sher Asfand Yar Khan).

Thereafter, the Board meeting was convened and the board elected the following office bearers of PBA for the year 2023-2024:

All the office bearers were elected unopposed.

====================================================
Designations                                    Name
====================================================
Chairman           Shakeel Masud Hussain (Dawn News)
Senior Vice Chairman     Mir Ibrahim Rahman (Geo TV)
Vice Chairman                  Ahmed Zuberi (Aaj TV)
Secretary General       Mian Amer Mehmood (Dunya TV)
Joint Secretary            Muhammad Ather Kazi (KTN)
Finance Secretary      Ghulam Nabi Morai (Mehran TV)
====================================================

