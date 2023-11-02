PBA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association held its Annual General Body Meeting at Karachi on Wednesday.

Majority of members from TV & Radio category were present at the meeting. In addition to the permanent board members, the following Three (3) TV members were elected by the General Body as directors on PBA Board in the Elected Member Category namely Neo TV (Chaudhrv Abdul Rehman), Mehran TV (Ghularn Nabi Morai) and Roze TV (Sardar Khan Niazi).

The following Radio members were elected unopposed by the general body as directors on PBA Board: FM-106.2 (Shahid Jamal), Radio Awaz (Mirza Muhammad Naeem), FM- 89 (Nazafreen S. Lakhani), FM-91 (Sara Taher Khan), and FM-107 (Sher Asfand Yar Khan).

Thereafter, the Board meeting was convened and the board elected the following office bearers of PBA for the year 2023-2024:

All the office bearers were elected unopposed.

==================================================== Designations Name ==================================================== Chairman Shakeel Masud Hussain (Dawn News) Senior Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rahman (Geo TV) Vice Chairman Ahmed Zuberi (Aaj TV) Secretary General Mian Amer Mehmood (Dunya TV) Joint Secretary Muhammad Ather Kazi (KTN) Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Morai (Mehran TV) ====================================================

