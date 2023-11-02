BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-02

Asian FX fall ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:15am

BENGALURU: Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of a highly awaited policy decision by the US Federal Reserve, while weak manufacturing activity data in China continued to weigh on regional market sentiment.

The South Korean won fell 0.5% to 1358.7 per dollar, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Seoul main share index, however, edged 1% higher after data showed annual exports in October rose for the first time in 13 months, indicating “global demand conditions are holding up well,” ING analysts said in a note.

The Indonesian rupiah also fell 0.4% on Wednesday, pushing the central bank to intervene in the foreign exchange market to stablise the currency. Stocks in Jakarta dropped 1.2% for the day.

The Southeast Asian nation’s inflation in October rose in line with expectations and was within the central bank’s target range, data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts at Barclays said the rupiah was weaker since Bank Indonesia unexpectedly hiked rates on Oct. 19, adding that the central bank could ramp up its pace of rate tightening at its next meeting if the rupiah continues to fall.

Investors will now look towards the Fed’s policy decision later in the day, with the central bank expected to keep interest rates on hold.

While the chances of another US rate hike this year are low, a rate reduction would only be in sight during the second half of next year or later, a Reuters Poll found.

“While market consensus is for the Fed to stand pat on the policy rate, forward guidance and the accompanying messaging should be key,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, data showing weak manufacturing activity numbers in China continued to weigh on markets in Asia, which have significant trade and investment linkages with the world’s second-largest economy.

The baht slipped 0.4%, while stocks in Bangkok pared earlier losses, gaining 0.2%.

US Federal Reserve Asian currencies Asian FX South Korean won Indonesian rupiah

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX fall ahead of Fed meeting

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories