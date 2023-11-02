BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-02

Wall St gains as yields slip in run-up to Fed decision

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:15am

NEW YORK: Wall Street climbed on Wednesday with investors optimistic about the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged later in the day, while a pullback in bond yields after the US Treasury Department’s refunding plans boosted megacap stocks.

The Fed’s policy announcement is expected at 1400 ET (1800 GMT) but investors will focus on Chair Jerome Powell’s conference after the statement to gauge how long the central bank could keep rates elevated.

A raft of economic data including a smaller-than-expected rise in October’s US private payrolls and a sharp contraction in manufacturing activity added to hopes that the central bank could refrain from tightening policy further this year.

“The ADP (private payrolls) number is indicative of an economy that isn’t collapsing, but still not overly strong, which plays into the thinking that the Federal Reserve is going to remain on hold,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Traders’ bets of a 25-basis point rate hike in December slipped to 20.8% after the data from 28.8% the previous day, as per CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department said it will slow the pace of increases in its longer-dated debt auctions in the November-January quarter.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note dropped below 4.8% for the first time in two weeks after the announcement.

“Yields are lower because the refinancing is not as much as people had feared. When the government has to borrow more money than what people are thinking, that creates problems for the bond market,” said Pavlik.

Megacap growth stocks including Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon.com gained between 1.7% and 2.6%.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with information technology and communication services leading gains.

The Fed’s stance on interest rates will likely set the tone for US equities following a sharp fall in October due to a surge in Treasury yields, the Middle East conflict and mixed earnings reports.

CVS Health fell 2.7% after the health services company tempered its 2024 earnings forecast while Estee Lauder dropped 17.0% after the beauty products maker cut its annual profit outlook.

Overall, analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 companies to grow 5% in the third-quarter, per LSEG data.

Investors also assessed the Labor Department’s JOLTS report showing US job openings remained elevated in September.

At 11:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 121.27 points, or 0.37%, at 33,174.14, the S&P 500 was up 23.07 points, or 0.55%, at 4,216.87, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 84.91 points, or 0.66%, at 12,936.15.

Wall Street S&P 500 ADP US Treasury Department Jerome Powell interest rates

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St gains as yields slip in run-up to Fed decision

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories