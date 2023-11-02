KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,516 tonnes of cargo comprising 127,175 tonnes of import cargo and 50,341 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 127,175 comprised of 54,226 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,324 tonnes of Chickpeas, 9,093 tonnes of DAP, 1,598 tonnes of Rapeseed, 4,065 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 44,082 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 50,341 comprised of 43,028 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 7,213 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6676 containers comprising of 4188 containers import and 2488 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 892 of 20’s and 1317 of 40’s loaded while 534 of 20’s and 64 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1035 of 20’s and 646 of 40’s loaded containers while 69 of 20’s and 46 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as, 06 ships namely, Seamax Westport, Crystal St. Petersburg, Chang Hang Run Hai, Safeen Prime, Summer Sky, Ren Jian 25 & Ocean Grand berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Felixstowe, Akij Pearl, Crystal St Petersburg & Libra Confidence Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Jemima and Al-Danah are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 157,005 tonnes, comprising 130,161 tonnes imports cargo and 26,844 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,100 Containers (3,600 TEUs Imports and 1,500 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, AAI Evolution, Milaha Ras Laffan, Europa Bay and Porto Leone & two more ships, Lisa and X-Press Bardsey carrying Wheat, LNG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, 1st November, Meanwhile three more container ships, Onyx-1, APL Southampton and MSC Donata are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 2nd November,2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023