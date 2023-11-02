BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-02

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:15am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,516 tonnes of cargo comprising 127,175 tonnes of import cargo and 50,341 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 127,175 comprised of 54,226 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,324 tonnes of Chickpeas, 9,093 tonnes of DAP, 1,598 tonnes of Rapeseed, 4,065 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 44,082 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 50,341 comprised of 43,028 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 7,213 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6676 containers comprising of 4188 containers import and 2488 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 892 of 20’s and 1317 of 40’s loaded while 534 of 20’s and 64 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1035 of 20’s and 646 of 40’s loaded containers while 69 of 20’s and 46 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as, 06 ships namely, Seamax Westport, Crystal St. Petersburg, Chang Hang Run Hai, Safeen Prime, Summer Sky, Ren Jian 25 & Ocean Grand berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Felixstowe, Akij Pearl, Crystal St Petersburg & Libra Confidence Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Jemima and Al-Danah are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 157,005 tonnes, comprising 130,161 tonnes imports cargo and 26,844 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,100 Containers (3,600 TEUs Imports and 1,500 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, AAI Evolution, Milaha Ras Laffan, Europa Bay and Porto Leone & two more ships, Lisa and X-Press Bardsey carrying Wheat, LNG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, 1st November, Meanwhile three more container ships, Onyx-1, APL Southampton and MSC Donata are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 2nd November,2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust export cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories