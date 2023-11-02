Gold prices drop sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday saw a sizeable fall on the local market, traders said.

They reached Rs211800 per tola and Rs181584 per 10 grams, down by Rs1200 and Rs1029, respectively.

Silver was selling for Rs2550 per tola and Rs2186.21 per 10 grams. International price of silver was $23.55 per ounce.

On the global market, gold prices stood for $1996 per ounce with a $20 premium on the local market bullion trade, traders added.

