JI for liberating national politics from few ruling families

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has emphasized the necessity to liberate national politics from the grasp of a select few ruling families.

While addressing social media influencers at Mansoorah on Wednesday, he urged them to actively raise awareness globally about the atrocities committed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

“We understand the challenges you face. Social media platforms are under the control of influential interest groups and nations, where advocating for the people of Palestine and Kashmir has become a crime. Nevertheless, we must strive to create opportunities even within these challenging circumstances,” he stated, calling on the caretaker government to speak out on international platforms against the bias shown by social media towards Palestinians and Kashmiris.

Haq lamented that the rulers had failed to advocate for the Palestinian cause in line with the desires of the nation. He highlighted the overt support of the US for Israeli aggression, resulting in the deaths of over 8,000 individuals, including 6,000 women and children.

He questioned why the rulers of the Islamic world, despite full backing from Western governments for the aggressors, were hesitant to take practical steps to aid the people of Palestine.

The JI leader stressed that the absence of free and fair elections would only deepen the country's instability. He criticized the rulers for refusing to compromise on their luxuries, funded by state resources, burdening the masses with the responsibility of repaying national debts.

He emphasized that the political parties which ruled the country for decades would not offer any solutions if they came to power again. He advocated for an honest and dedicated leadership that could fearlessly champion the causes of Palestine and Kashmir, steering the country towards the right path.

