Nov 02, 2023

Killing of innocent Palestinians is genocide: Governor

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended the inauguration ceremony of “Tabeer” Project at LUMS University National Incubation Center Lahore as Chief Guest.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the brutal killing of innocent Palestinian citizens is actually genocide of humanity. Governor Punjab said that the international community must come together to end the brutality and tyranny and play a role in stopping the massacre of innocent citizens, women and small children in Gaza strip.

Governor Punjab also said that the purpose of 'Tabeer Project' is to highlight the entrepreneurial skills of students. He said that the incubation center in the university is an excellent initiative, adding that it will boost the ongoing efforts to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic prosperity in the province.

He said that Incubation centers in universities across Punjab are already working towards empowering the youth by providing them with the necessary resources, guidance and opportunities to turn their entrepreneurship dreams in to reality.

He stressed his hope that Tabeer will enhance these efforts through collaborative engagements with university faculty, the NICL team, start-up founders, and industry leaders. He said that creating a business-friendly environment is vital to the economic development of the country.

Governor Punjab said that encouraging small business initiatives among the youth will create employment opportunities and bolster economic development. He said that entrepreneurship and innovation are the cornerstones of a thriving economy.

Director National Incubation Centre, Nauman Zafar shed light on the projects undertaken in the past and present. Deputy Chief Mission, US Embassy in Islamabad, Andrew Shofer, American Consul General Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins, Vice Chancellor LUMS, Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Pro Vice Chancellor Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Director National Incubation Centre, and Nauman Zafar were present in the ceremony.

Palestinians Governor Punjab LUMS NICL Muhammad Balighur Rehman Tabeer Project

