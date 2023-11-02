Punjab govt directed to impose smog emergency in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the caretaker government of Punjab to impose smog emergency in the provincial metropolis due to constantly hazardous air quality index immediately.

Justice Shahid Karim adjourned the proceedings in the petitions pertaining to environmental issues till November 03 and expressed its dissatisfaction with the performance of Commissioner Lahore to control the air pollution. “You are the custodian of Lahore city. Just see what you have done to it,” the judge asked the commissioner.

The judge regretted that uncontrolled development projects in the city had been causing serious environmental damage and directed the government to halt renovation work happening in the underpasses of the city.

The judge also ordered a strict crackdown against smoke emitting factories with an instruction to seal them on violation.

“Smog is not my personal problem but it is a matter of concern for the lives of our children,” the judge reminded the commissioner and urged him to be ashamed of the city's condition.

The judge noted that in the past smog used to hit Lahore in late November and early December but this year it came in October.

The judge therefore ordered for activation of the special helpline for smog control and directed that teachers and students in schools should be taught to report daily on the helpline about the industrial units causing pollution in their respective areas.

The judge also instructed the CCPO Lahore and the officials concerned to create lists of industrial units spreading pollution.

