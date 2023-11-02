BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Breast cancer treatment: Sports in Pakistan to raise Rs15m funds

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

KARACHI: Sports in Pakistan, a sports organisation, organised an activity of run and ride recently to promote physical fitness and well-being of women and create awareness and funds for cancer research and treatment.

The sports company has taken an initiative aiming to raise funds of Rs. 15 million for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

These funds will be dedicated to the construction of a mammography Room at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, enabling enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and providing vital support to breast cancer patients.

Cancer knows no boundaries and affects individuals from all walks of life. In recognition of this universal challenge, Sports in Pakistan has taken up the mantle by organizing the Pinktober event. Through this event, we aim to bring together individuals, communities, and sports enthusiasts alike, fostering unity and contributing towards this worthy cause.

Shoaib Nizami, CEO of Sports in Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for the Pinktober event, stating, "We are honoured to organize Pinktober and contribute to the fight against cancer. This event unites people from all walks of life, transcending borders, and boundaries. I urge everyone to join us in this noble pursuit, as together we can make a significant impact and bring hope to those battling cancer."

