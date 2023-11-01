BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
'I know suddenly I'll be a bad captain', says India's Rohit

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2023 10:49pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: India's Rohit Sharma on Wednesday lauded the players for making him look good as a leader in the team's unbeaten World Cup run but said he will "suddenly be a bad captain" if they falter.

The hosts will take on Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday in a bid to extend their winning streak to seven and seal a semi-final spot.

Opening batsman Rohit has led from the front with 398 runs including one hundred and two half-centuries and made good tactical moves in the field.

"I mean, look, you read the situation, you see where the game is going, you see what is the right move in that particular situation," Rohit told reporters.

"You try and analyse all those things and you try and make a move. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't work."

He added: "When things look good, everything looks good, everything works well. I know how this whole thing works. I'm quite aware of one game here and there, I know suddenly I'll be a bad captain. I try and do what is necessary from the team's perspective and be sure of that."

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss his third match of the tournament after he twisted his ankle and has been away for rehabilitation.

Rohit did not put a date to Pandya's return but remains hopeful for his return soon.

"No, see, his procedure after the injury is very positive. Right now, he is not available for tomorrow's match," said Rohit.

"So, it's possible, as he is progressing, it's possible, hopefully, we'll get a chance to see him as soon as possible."

No pressure

India have lived up to their tag of favourites as they look to repeat the 2011 title winning performance at home.

However Rohit played down the pressure from fans, saying the team is having fun.

"I don't think it's pressure, but it's nice that people are expecting a lot of things from us. And, a nice way to respond is we know how," he said.

"But at this point in time, we are enjoying the cricket that we are playing and we want to continue to do that as long as possible and as deep as possible."

India got the better of Sri Lanka in the recent Asia Cup final when they hammered the hosts by 10 wickets after they bundled the island nation for 50.

The two teams return to the venue where M.S. Dhoni's India beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final to lift the trophy after 28 years.

"Yes, we have won six games, but there have been a lot of games where we did not have a perfect game. And you cannot have a perfect game, but near perfect game is what you want as a team," he said.

He added, "Every day, you have to turn up, and you have to turn up well, thinking that this is a fresh day, fresh game, fresh opposition."

