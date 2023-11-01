BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials rise

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.16% higher at 10,770.54
Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 06:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, helped by gains in financials and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.16% higher at 10,770.54.

Lanka IOC PLC and Sampath Bank PLC were the top boosts on the index, rising 6.8% and 4.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 23.7 million shares from 30.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 788.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.41 million) from 739.6 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 130.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 704.9 million rupees, the data showed.

