LONDON: The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza is expected to open on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a post on X.

“The Rafah crossing is likely to open today for a first group of foreign nationals,” he said.

“UK teams are ready to assist British nationals as soon as they are able to leave. It’s vital that lifesaving humanitarian aid can enter Gaza as quickly as possible.”