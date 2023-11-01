BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2023 12:28pm

LA PAZ: Bolivia on Tuesday said it was severing diplomatic ties with Israel over its “disproportionate” attacks in Gaza, as two other Latin American countries recalled their ambassadors over the mounting humanitarian crisis.

Bolivia “has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the State of Israel, in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive being carried out in the Gaza Strip,” deputy foreign minister Freddy Mamani told a press conference.

Minister of the Presidency Maria Nela Prada also announced the country was sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“We demand an end to the attacks” in the Gaza Strip “which have so far caused thousands of civilian deaths and the forced displacement of Palestinians,” she said at the same press conference.

The government of leftist Luis Arce is the first in Latin America to cut ties with Israel since the divisive conflict erupted with the Hamas group attacks on October 7, which Israeli authorities say killed more than 1,400 people.

Bolivia only announced it was restoring ties with Israel in 2019, a decade after they were cut over previous attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Hamas group hailed Bolivia’s decision on Tuesday, saying it “holds it in high esteem” while urging Arab countries who have normalized their relations with Israel to do the same.

Internet, phones ‘completely’ shut off in Gaza

Israel’s foreign ministry did not immediately react to Bolivia’s move.

The leaders of both Colombia and Chile also spoke out Tuesday against the Israeli offensive on Hamas group, which the Hamas-controlled health ministry says has now killed more than 8,500 Palestinians – two-thirds of them women and children.

“I have decided to recall our ambassador to Israel (Margarita Manjarrez) for consultation. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there,” Colombia’s leftist President Gustavo Petro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Chile, which has the largest Palestinian population outside the Arab world, also said Tuesday it was recalling its ambassador to Israel in protest against Israel’s “unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law.”

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, has urged a ceasefire.

He said the “terrorist attack” by Palestinian against Israel did not justify killing “millions of innocents” in Gaza.

“Just because Hamas group committed a terrorist attack against Israel doesn’t mean Israel has to kill millions of innocents,” he said in a live address on social media.

