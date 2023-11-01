BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.36%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FABL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.92%)
HBL 95.45 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.02%)
HUBC 104.05 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.52%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.14%)
PIBTL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
PIOC 104.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.16%)
PPL 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
PRL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.72%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 51.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.5%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.08%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,339 Increased By 51.1 (0.97%)
BR30 18,513 Increased By 251 (1.37%)
KSE100 52,371 Increased By 450.9 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,922 Increased By 140 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Internet, phones ‘completely’ shut off in Gaza

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2023 12:14pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Internet and phone networks were down across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Palestinian telecommunications agency said, in the second such blackout in the besieged territory in less than a week.

“To our good people in the beloved country, we are sorry to announce that communications and internet services have been completely cut off in Gaza,” the Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel) said on X.

Global network monitor Netblocks confirmed that Gaza “is in the midst of a new internet blackout with high impact to the last remaining major operator, Paltel.

“The incident will be experienced as a total loss of telecommunications by most residents,” it said in a post on X.

An AFP journalist in Gaza confirmed the loss of communications, adding that his phone still had signal because he was using an international SIM card.

Another AFP journalist said only people with Israeli or Egyptian phone lines could still use their mobiles in the border town of Rafah.

Internet and phone networks were completely cut last week but were restored at the weekend.

The government of Palestinian Hamas group had at the time accused Israel of causing the shutdown in order to “perpetrate massacres” in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian telecoms provider Jawwal had blamed Israel’s “heavy bombardment” of the territory for the blackout.

Since then, Israel has hit back with a relentless air and artillery bombardment, which the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza says has now killed more than 8,500 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women or children.

MENA Gaza Gaza Strip Israel Hamas ceasefire in Gaza Palestine Telecommunications Company

Comments

1000 characters

Internet, phones ‘completely’ shut off in Gaza

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’

104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Automakers in Pakistan announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes bite

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Supreme Court says it wants to know name of ‘mastermind’ behind Faizabad sit-in

Govt appears confident ahead of SBA talks

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Read more stories