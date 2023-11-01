BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Sealed copy of ‘cipher’ returned to MoFA

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has reportedly returned, sealed, the most talked about Cipher number 89 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) after formal approval of Federal Cabinet, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, on October 11, 2023, the Cabinet Division noted that in compliance with the decision of the federal cabinet of March 30, 2022 in case No.93/ 06/ 2022, entitled “briefing on a critical issue of national importance,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had handed over a sealed copy of the cipher 89 message to the Cabinet Division, as a repository of important state documents for its safe custody. The sealed copy of the cipher message was kept in a safe box in the Cabinet Division.

On September 26, 2023, the Foreign Secretary requested the Cabinet Secretary telephonically to return the cipher urgently by the same evening. Accordingly, with the prior permission of the caretaker Prime Minister under rule 15(a) of the Rules of Business, 1973, read with its note, the sealed copy of the cipher message was returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The cabinet was informed that since the cipher was placed in the safe custody of the Cabinet Division following the decision of the federal cabinet, approval of the Federal Cabinet was solicited for the return of the cipher message to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Cabinet accorded approval of the proposal submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

