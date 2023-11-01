BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Single-window operations, issuance of NOCs to operators: NHA approves mechanism

Tahir Amin Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the mechanism of single window operations and issuance of NOC to the operators for laying/ crossing of Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) in NHA Right of Way (RoW) in expedient manners in the light of directive of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SFIC).

The cabinet secretary-led committee constituted by the Executive Committee of SIFC has set rates for laying of optical fibre and related digital infrastructure along the RoW at Rs 30 per meter against Rs 240 per meter proposed by Pakistan Railways. The rate of Rs 30 is equivalent to that of charged by the NHA.

Official documents revealed that the Board granted permission for issuance of gratis NOC to non-profit/charitable organisations (e.g. trusts, foundations, and masajids/madaris etc) subject to the provision of the following documents (issued by the relevant government agencies) substantiating as non-profit/charitable entity: a. Registration Certificate issued by Federal/Provincial Authority; b. FBR exemption certificate regarding declaration as non-profit/charitable organization; c. Any other relevant certificate/document issued by the federal/provincial government agency/ authority. The board also directed to complete all technical requirements before issuance of gratis NOC.

The NHA Executive Board approved the following proceedings /terms of settlement of all the disputes/claims between the NHA and M/s China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) on Multan–Sukkur Motorway M-5 Project along with draft settlement agreement as recommended by the Stage-II Committee: a.

The contractor’s proposal to withdraw his claims amounting to Rs 20,871.46 million shall be accepted; b. All employers’ claims/disputes amounting to Rs 18.142 billion shall be withdrawn; c. The contractor shall be paid as per the agreed engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract price; d. Both CSCEC and NHA shall arrange to make payment for their respective share of DAB Cost and subject to approval of the settlement agreement, DAB shall be disbanded; and e. The performance guarantee shall be released to the contractor after signing of the settlement agreement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

