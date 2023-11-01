Sizeable business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 18000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

4000 bales of Dherki (Primark) were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki (Primark) were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Adil Pur (Primark) were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Saleh Pat were Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 400 bales of Dadu, 400 bales of Bhan Saeedabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Akri were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 200 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 100 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 2800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Bahwalnagar were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,200 to 16,700 per maund, 600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at RS 15,500 to Rs 16,050 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 600 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund and 200 bales of Lasbella were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023